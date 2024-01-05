All electric Kia EV9 wins 2024 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year™

EV9 recognized for automotive innovation, design, safety features, performance, technology, driver satisfaction, user experience, and value

Today, the all-electric Kia EV9 3-row SUV was named North American Utility Vehicle of the Year™ by the North American Car of the Year (NACTOY) jury. This is the third occasion in five years that the NACTOY jury has named a Kia vehicle as its top choice in the category, and the second win for a Kia electric vehicle (EV).

“The Kia EV9 represents a new paradigm in the three-row SUV segment,” said Seungkyu (Sean) Yoon, president and CEO, Kia North America and Kia America. “For the second consecutive year, the three finalists have been EVs or included EVs as part of a larger lineup, which illustrates where the segment is headed. This win proves that EV9 is not only a top utility vehicle, but also an exemplary EV.”

The EV9 was selected by 50 automotive experts from print, online, radio, and broadcast media. As part of the evaluation process, NACTOY jurors tested vehicles ranging from sports cars to pickup trucks, and assessed criteria including automotive innovation, design, safety features, performance, technology, driver satisfaction, user experience, and value.

Following on the heels of the Kia EV6 winning the prestigious accolade last year, the all-new Kia EV9 signifies the first mass-market three row EV SUV in the U.S. With a starting MSRP of just $54,900 and an EPA-estimated 304 miles of all electric range on the Light Long Range RWD, the 2024 Kia EV9 the 2024 Kia EV9 is on sale now with limited inventory available and will be available in all 50 states. A true SUV with an available 7.8 inches of ground clearance, up to 81.9 cu.-ft. of cargo room with the second and third rows folded and an available 5,000 lbs. of towing capacity. Later this year, the Kia EV9 is expected to be assembled in the U.S. at Kia’s manufacturing facility in West Point, Georgia.

