Alfa Romeo starts production of 2024 Tonale with more than 30 miles of electric range and premium content

Alfa Romeo today announced the official start of retail production for the all-new 2024 Tonale. Alfa Romeo’s first plug-in hybrid is built at the Giambattista Vico Stellantis plant in Pomigliano d’Arco, Naples, Italy – one of the company’s most advanced production sites. The Tonale will begin arriving at dealers in June.

The Tonale enters the premium compact CUV segment with standard all-wheel drive, more than 30 miles of electric range (48 kilometers) and a starting U.S. manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $42,995.

Customers can now build and price their Alfa Romeo Tonale through alfaromeousa.com and align with their preferred dealer to finalize the purchase.

“The Alfa Romeo Tonale offers more than 30 miles of electric range, best-in-class 285 horsepower and a list of technology features,” said Larry Dominique, senior vice president and head of Alfa Romeo North America. “Entering the competitive premium compact sport-utility segment with such a compelling product and our brand’s first electrified offering shows a clear direction for Alfa Romeo’s future.”

Customers can build their Ti or Veloce Tonale through alfaromeousa.com and choose from the available options. After selecting a preferred dealer, a representative from the chosen dealer will contact the customer to finalize the order.

Customers who choose to lease their all-new Alfa Romeo Tonale can take advantage of a $7,500 federal EV tax credit.

SOURCE: Stellantis