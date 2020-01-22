Alexis Vovk, new President Marketing & Services, is appointed at the Executive Committee of Total

As of January 1, 2020, Alexis Vovk is President, Marketing & Services and a Total Executive Committee member, a position previously held by Momar Nguer, who has reached the age-limit.

Total’s Executive Committee now consists of:

Patrick Pouyanné, Chief Executive Officer

Arnaud Breuillac, President, Exploration & Production

Helle Kristoffersen, President Strategy-Innovation

Bernard Pinatel, President, Refining & Chemicals

Philippe Sauquet, President, Gas, Renewables & Power

Jean-Pierre Sbraire, Chief Financial Officer

Namita Shah, President, People & Social Responsibility.

Alexis Vovk, President, Marketing & Services

“The Marketing & Services division of Total is on the forefront to address the challenges posed by new forms of mobility and by the growing demand of energy in fast-growing economies. In this context, I’m very pleased to welcome Alexis Vovk to the Executive Committee” commented Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman & CEO of Total. “ I also thank Momar Nguer for the role he played since 2016 within the Executive Committee, and I know that the Group will be able to rely on his advices to pursue its development in Africa.”

SOURCE: Total