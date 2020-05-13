Akebono Brake: Notification of extension of special measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 during a State of Emergency

Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd. (the “Company”), has since April 14 been implementing measures to limit the spread of COVID-19, including additional company holidays for employees from non-manufacturing departments. In the light of current situation, the Company has decided to extend these measures. We express our sincere apologies to our customers, shareholders and other parties involved for any inconvenience that we may have caused. Thank you for your understanding.

Implementation Period

The period of implementation will be extended through May 31, 2020 (Sunday)

Employees subject to the measures

Persons working for any of the following organizations: Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd., Akebono Advanced Engineering Co., Ltd., Akebono Research and Development Centre Ltd., Akebono 123 Co., Ltd., Akebono Kids Care Co., Ltd., Akebono FRESH Center

Measures

May 15 (Friday), May 22 (Friday) and May 29 (Friday) will be designated additional company holidays.

Except for the above dates, Employees will, in principle, work from home (telecommuting)

Regarding the Company’s manufacturing facilities in Japan, some operations may be suspended on certain days in accordance with the operating circumstances of automotive manufacturers.

On January 29, 2020, the Company set up regular meetings for discussing countermeasures in response to the coronavirus outbreak and since then has implemented the following preventive measures: self-health checks prior to starting a work day, prohibiting employees with a fever of 37.5C or more from coming to work, restrictions on all international business travel and non-urgent domestic business travel, bans on meetings and gatherings of large numbers of employees and facilitation of flexible working hours to avoid commuting on public transport during peak hours. Most employees from the Global Head Office located in Tokyo have been working from home since March 31, 2020. We endeavor to also reduce the number of employees commuting to other offices by 80 percent.

We will continue taking proactive measures to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

SOURCE: Akebono Brake