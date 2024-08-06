Advanced, luxurious and for the first time available with an extended wheelbase: The new BMW X3 – exclusively from China for China

Sports Activity Vehicle variant developed exclusively for customers in China combines dynamic elegance in the exterior with a particularly generous space in the rear

BMW is adding another Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) to its range of models developed exclusively for the Chinese automotive market. The new version of the BMW X3, built in China for China, features an extended wheelbase for the first time, offering more legroom and a particularly comfortable driving experience in the rear. The luxurious interior of the new SAV for the premium mid-range vehicle segment is further enhanced by an extensive range of standard equipment with market-specific details. The new BMW iDrive is based on the BMW Operating System 9. It enables the use of numerous digital services that are exclusively available in China. The content of the BMW Digital Premium range is also tailored to the needs and requirements of Chinese customers.

Offered exclusively in China, the BMW X3 25L xDrive and BMW X3 30L xDrive were developed in close cooperation between developers at BMW Group headquarters in Munich and in Shenyang. The vehicle concept, design, technology and equipment were precisely tailored to the preferences of discerning target groups in China. Both models are produced at the Shenyang site. The Lydia plant there is the latest production facility of the BMW Brilliance Automotive (BBA) joint venture. It offers ideal conditions for high-quality, efficient and resource-conserving production. The model range in China is completed by the BMW X3 M50 xDrive, which is manufactured in the BMW Group Plant in Spartanburg, USA (consumption combined: 8.3 – 7.7 l/100 km (62 miles); CO 2 emissions combined: 189 – 175 g/km according to WLTP; CO 2 classes G-F).

Largest dimensions in the competitive environment, outstanding interior comfort.

The model variants of the new BMW X3 produced in Shenyang combine the clear, modern surface design of the brand’s current design language with the typical proportions of BMW X models. The long roofline flows gently into the rear, creating a dynamically stretched silhouette. With an exterior length of 4,865 millimetres and a width of 1,920 millimetres, they have the most generous dimensions in the competitive environment. The new BMW X3 25L xDrive combines the standard exterior features of the M Sport Package with sophisticated elegance. This is ensured by body-coloured bodywork elements at the front and rear, as well as titanium bronze accents. The new BMW X3 30L xDrive emphasises its sporty appearance with a higher proportion of black surfaces. Both models come with BMW Iconic Glow contour lighting for the BMW radiator grille as standard. A choice of six metallic paint finishes is available for the exterior, including the expressive Frozen finish.

The wheelbase of the new BMW X3 has been increased by 110 millimetres to 2,975 millimetres compared with the globally available model variants of the new BMW X3. The BMW Curved Display, the BMW Interaction Bar, the steering wheel with a flattened lower rim and the colour-contrasting lighting elements in the centre console and door panels create a modern ambience in a new style for the BMW X models. The standard Veganza sports seats with leather-like characteristics are available in three two-tone colours. The particularly high-quality “Crafted Clarity” glass applications for selected controls are available as an option. In addition to the extra legroom, the standard comfort cushions and centre armrest with integrated tray for wireless charging of suitable smartphones ensure exclusive comfort in the rear. Another highlight is the panoramic glass roof with optional skylounge lighting in several colours and modern graphic display, which complements the ambient lighting in the interior.

Efficient four-cylinder engines, 8-speed Steptronic transmission and BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive as standard.

The latest generation of four-cylinder petrol engines, combined with high-quality transmission and chassis technology, ensure that the new BMW X3 models produced in China deliver the agility, superior long-distance comfort and exemplary efficiency typical of SAVs. The drive system of the new BMW X3 25L xDrive generates a maximum output of 140 kW/190 hp and a maximum torque of 310 Nm (229 lb/ft). The new BMW X3 30L xDrive is powered by a 190 kW/258 hp version of the four-cylinder engine with a maximum torque of 400 Nm (295 lb/ft).

Both engines are mated to an 8-speed Steptronic transmission. BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive, which distributes torque to the front and rear wheels as required, is also standard.

New BMW X3: Most successful SAV in China now even more attractive.

With its modern design, more space and advanced digitalisation based on the BMW Operating System 9, the new BMW X3 is ideally positioned to add a new chapter to the SAV success story in China. The predecessor model was the brand’s best-selling vehicle worldwide in 2023. In China alone, around 156,000 units of the BMW X3 have been delivered to customers. This means that the premium mid-range SAV accounted for around 40 percent of all BMW X model sales in China.

Now in its fourth model generation, the BMW X3 produced in Shenyang is more than ever focused on the wishes of Chinese customers. Following in the footsteps of the locally produced BMW X1 and BMW X5, the new BMW X3 features an extended wheelbase and numerous market-specific equipment options. As a result, it is more attractive than ever and perfectly prepared for new successes in the world’s largest automotive market.

SOURCE: BMW Group