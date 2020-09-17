ADS-TEC presents mobile fast charging solution live and digitally

On September 17, the interim report conference of the Automotive Industry Strategy Dialogue took place at the Stuttgart Trade Fair Center. In 2017, the state government of Baden-Württemberg initiated the Automotive Industry Strategy Dialogue BW (SDA) together with producers, suppliers, employee representatives, science and civil society. Since then, the participants have been working on the challenges of transforming one of the most important sectors of the economy.

This year, ADS-TEC Energy presented one of its latest developments in charging technology to the high-ranking participants of the trade fair: the Mobile High Power Charger (MHPC) – an eleven-meter-long truck trailer as a mobile charging station with an integrated battery system and ten fast charging points, where at each can be charged with up to 320 kilowatts. The system has a total capacity of 3.2 megawatts when all charging points are used simultaneously and at full power. This corresponds to the average output of 3000 single-family homes. A particular advantage is that the integrated buffer battery with a capacity of 2.1 megawatts on the trailer can be recharged anywhere at the normal grid connection. The entire charging truck has been optimized in weight and size for road and can be used flexibly throughout Europe – for driving events of e-vehicles, trade fairs or events.

The dimension of charging power bundled on a truck trailer impressed the high-ranking participants of the SDA in Stuttgart. The Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann had the chance to examine the impressive high-capacity truck. ADS-TEC CEO Thomas Speidel, who is as well President of the German Federal Association of Energy Storage Systems BVES Berlin, explained which unique performance capacity is installed inside the truck and showed which enormous potential the charging trailer has for the charging infrastructure as mobile high performance charging parks. Porsche CEO Oliver Blume underlined the achieved highly ambitious result. As the first user of seven charging trailers Porsche has already since 2019 made very positive experiences at various Taycan events with the ADS-TEC system. The Porsche Taycan is up to now the only electric vehicle, that can take the charging load of 320 kilowatts. More electric vehicles will use a 800 V system and are supposed to process high charging performance in the future. Thus the ADS-TEC trailer is already today “Future Ready”.

Thomas Speidel reported to the Prime Minister: “Our seven charging trailers are on duty throughout Northern and Southern Europe for already a year. We are happy to help shapen the mobility change with leading technology made in Baden-Wuerttemberg.”

During the top-level meeting, the state government discussed with the company’s management boards and other partners in the strategy dialog how the transformation of the automotive industry can be successfully implemented for the economy, people and the environment. At the subsequent press conference with Minister President Winfried Kretschmann and representatives from the ranks of the SDA partners, an outlook was given on the further main focus of the seven-year strategy dialog.

SOURCE: ADS-TEC