ADS-TEC Energy at Power2Drive: intelligent flexibility beyond the grid – with the ChargePost battery and rapid charging system

ChargePost intelligent all-in-one solution: bi-directional battery as a basis for local energy management and grid services

ADS-TEC Energy, a global leader in battery-based energy storage and fast-charging systems will be presenting its latest products and services at the world’s leading energy and mobility trade fair Power2Drive in Hall B6, Booth 210 in Munich from May 7 to 9, 2025.

Multi-talent ChargePost, ChargeBox and new large-scale BESS

First and foremost, the battery-energy storage pioneer from Nürtingen is presenting its multifunctional all-in-one fast charging system “ChargePost”, which offers an efficient, ultra-fast 300 kW charging infrastructure without the need to expand the grid. Not only does this save a lot of time, money and effort during installation, but operators remain independent of rising grid charges and can also turn the flexibility of the integrated storage system into a business. The 201 kWh battery-buffer is capable of feeding energy back into the grid and can therefore be used in all directions: Towards the grid (energy trading), within local energy management (self-consumption optimization, peak load shaving) or towards e-mobility (for example, a company fleet).

This allows revenues to be generated even when no car is charging. If several locations are connected, a virtual power plant can be used to trade against the exchange. In addition, two optional 75” advertising screens are integrated into the fas-charging station to generate further revenue. This is because the stations are often located in the middle of the city, at supermarkets or petrol stations, where a lot of visibility can be expected for a business with DOOH (digital out of home).

If the battery-energy-storage-system (BESS) and charging points are to be installed separately, ADS-TEC Energy still has the powerful and flexible ChargeBox for a maximum of 320 kW in its portfolio.

A new addition is an expanded portfolio of commercial and industrial storage systems in smaller and larger formats, starting from 500 kWh to 5 MWh (or 2.5 kW) per unit. These are scalable up to the multi-megawatt range. In the usual high ADS-TEC quality, multifunctional and cyber-secure thanks to security made in Germany.

360° capability and everything from a single point-of-contact – for greater resilience in critical infrastructure

ADS-TEC Energy masters the entire system down to the last detail. This applies both to the development of the hardware and software in-house and to the comprehensive range of services, from planning to installation, which guarantees high availability of the systems worldwide. On request, the company can also take care of operational management and financing.

“With us as a reliable manufacturer from Germany, our customers are securely positioned for the long term with their projects. We are looking forward to Munich to showcase our smart storage platforms and demonstrate the difference that our 360° strategy makes,” said Dennis Müller, SVP Product Marketing & Communication of ADS-TEC Energy.

SOURCE: ADS-TEC Energy