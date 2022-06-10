Adient will participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference

Adient (NYSE: ADNT), a global leader in automotive seating, will participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Adient’s executive vice president and CFO, Jeff Stafeil, executive vice president Americas, Jerome Dorlack, and VP, Treasurer, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, Mark Oswald, are scheduled to present at 8:55 a.m. Eastern time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor section of the Adient website (https://investors.adient.com/).
SOURCE: Adient