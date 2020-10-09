Acura: Striking new MDX interior design teased ahead of global debut

Acura today provided a glimpse of the dramatic new interior of the fourth-generation MDX ahead of its global debut, in prototype form, Oct. 14. The MDX Prototype presages the arrival of the new, fourth-generation Acura MDX, launching early next year as the most premium and performance-focused MDX in Acura history. The MDX Prototype will showcase the complete transformation of MDX’s seven-passenger interior to reflect its elevated status as the flagship of the Acura lineup, featuring a striking design, rich and authentic materials, and an array of signature new Acura technologies.

The reimagined MDX cabin, previewed in a video released today, sets a new high-watermark for Acura interior design and craftsmanship, communicating performance and sophistication in every detail. The new wider and lower instrument panel, designed for both elegance and a clear view of the road ahead, compliments the new look of MDX and is accented with authentic open-pore wood and hand-wrapped leather with French stitching.

Next-generation Acura sport seats offer a more sculpted form with curvilinear quilting in all three rows, along with gradient perforation, and high-contrast stitching and piping. First-class seating comfort, afforded by a wider body design, is enhanced with multi-mode front-seat massage functionality.

Signature Acura technologies debuting in the new MDX Prototype will include the Acura Precision Cockpit™ all-digital driver’s meter, an ultra-wide full-HD center display, and a next-level, 25-speaker “Signature Edition” ELS Studio 3D® premium audio system with integrated LED ambient lighting.

Coming on the heels of the highly successful Acura RDX and the just-launched 2021 TLX sport sedan, the all-new MDX will represent the brand’s most ambitious and far-reaching product redesign since the launch of the second-generation NSX hybrid electric supercar.

SOURCE: Acura