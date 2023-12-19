Acura opens reservations for all-electric 2024 ZDX performance SUV

Acura clients now can reserve Acura ZDX or ZDX Type S online or at an Acura dealership

Acura has opened reservations for its first all-electric model – the all-new 2024 Acura ZDX performance SUV and high-performance ZDX Type S, the most powerful Acura SUV ever. Starting today, Acura clients can build and reserve their new ZDX at www.acura.com/reservezdx, with first client deliveries slated for early 2024. ZDX reservation holders will receive an Acura Energy Key Card that provides exclusive benefits including discounts to Acura entertainment partners and special events.

All Acura ZDX sales will take place through a new, omni-channel digital sales process, ensuring a simple and intuitive shopping experience from home or at an Acura dealership.

The 2024 ZDX A-Spec is expected to start in the $60,000 range with a single-motor (rear-wheel-drive) powertrain.

A more powerful dual-motor (all-wheel-drive) configuration also is available. ZDX Type S features a performance tuned dual-motor AWD powertrain producing an estimated 500 hp and is expected to start in the $70,000 range.

The Acura Energy Key Card is an exclusive benefit for ZDX reservation holders that unlocks access to exclusive national Acura-sponsored events, including the 2024 Sundance Film Festival and the 2024 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach with VIP access to Acura Owner spaces and exclusive programming. Acura ZDX Energy Key Cards, which will be available to reservation holders both as a physical card and downloadable card in their digital wallet, also include discounts from Acura’s high-profile entertainment and audio partners, such as Topgolf and Bang & Olufsen.

ZDX offers top-in-class, comprehensive home and public charging solutions. Every ZDX client can select one of three available charging packages, included in their vehicle purchase, as well as access to North America’s largest charging networks.

SOURCE: Acura