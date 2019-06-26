Acura MDX and RDX take two of top 10 spots in Cars.com 2019 American-made index

Acura’s two top-selling models, the 2019 Acura MDX and RDX SUVs, are featured on the Cars.com 2019 American-Made Index, taking two of 10 spots on a list of vehicles that have the greatest impact on the U.S. economy and labor force: www.cars.com/american-made-index. Acura was the first international luxury automaker to design and develop cars in America.

Acura in the U.S. Highlights:

Around 99% of all Acura vehicles sold in the U.S. are made in America, the highest percentage of any international luxury brand 1

The Acura NSX is the only supercar built in America, at the Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio

Acura was established in the U.S. in 1986, as the first luxury brand from a Japanese automaker

Acura has been designing, developing and manufacturing vehicles in America for nearly 25 years – the first was the Acura CL, in 1995, and the latest is the 2019 Acura RDX

The Acura MDX and RDX are produced at the company’s East Liberty Auto Plant in East Liberty, Ohio

The current generation RDX and MDX were designed in California and developed in Ohio

