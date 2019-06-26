Acura MDX and RDX take two of top 10 spots in Cars.com 2019 American-made index

Acura’s two top-selling models, the 2019 Acura MDX and RDX SUVs, are featured on the Cars.com 2019 American-Made Index, taking two of 10 spots on a list of vehicles that have the greatest impact on the U.S. economy and labor force: www.cars.com/american-made-index. Acura was the first international luxury automaker to design and develop cars in America.
Acura in the U.S. Highlights:
- Around 99% of all Acura vehicles sold in the U.S. are made in America, the highest percentage of any international luxury brand1
- The Acura NSX is the only supercar built in America, at the Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio
- Acura was established in the U.S. in 1986, as the first luxury brand from a Japanese automaker
- Acura has been designing, developing and manufacturing vehicles in America for nearly 25 years – the first was the Acura CL, in 1995, and the latest is the 2019 Acura RDX
- The Acura MDX and RDX are produced at the company’s East Liberty Auto Plant in East Liberty, Ohio
- The current generation RDX and MDX were designed in California and developed in Ohio
SOURCE: Acura