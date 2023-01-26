Acura: 2024 Integra Type S makes North American debut at Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

Prototype of the upcoming Acura Integra Type S will serve as lead vehicle at the start of North America’s most prestigious sports car race

A prototype of the new 2024 Acura Integra Type S will make its North American debut at the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway this weekend to the delight of IMSA fans and motorsport enthusiasts alike. Wearing a special “Type S” camouflage wrap, the highly anticipated Acura Integra Type S will be displayed in the paddock of Florida’s Daytona International Speedway throughout the race weekend and will serve as lead vehicle at the start of North America’s most prestigious sports car race.

Promising ultimate street performance and driver engagement, the 2024 Integra Type S will be powered by a high-revving 2.0-liter VTEC turbocharged engine producing over 300 horsepower and paired exclusively with a 6-speed manual transmission and limited slip differential.

SOURCE: Acura