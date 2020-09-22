ACEA: Interactive map: COVID-19 impact on EU automobile production, first half of 2020

   September 22, 2020

This interactive map visualises the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles during the first half of 2020 for each of the 27 EU member states plus the UK.

COVID-19 production impact, by country

  • EU-wide production losses due to COVID-19 amounted to 3,649,677 motor vehicles from 1 January to 30 June 2020, or some 20% of total production in 2019.
    • This figure includes passenger cars and light commercial vehicles up to 6 tonnes.
  • These losses are the result of both factory shutdowns (especially during the ‘lockdown’ months of March, April and May) and the fact that production capacity did not return to pre-crisis levels yet (in the second half of May and June).

Please click here to view the interactive map.

Country Production lost
Austria 32,834
Belgium 45,833
Czech Republic 254,657
Finland 25,489
France 381,841
Germany 956,090
Hungary 95,148
Italy 246,710
Netherlands 33,998
Poland 138,096
Portugal 66,564
Romania 90,023
Slovakia 184,342
Slovenia 25,303
Spain 693,768
Sweden 67,054
United Kingdom 311,927
TOTAL (EU + UK) 3,649,677

SOURCE: ACEA

