ACEA: Interactive map: COVID-19 impact on EU automobile production, first half of 2020

This interactive map visualises the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles during the first half of 2020 for each of the 27 EU member states plus the UK.

COVID-19 production impact, by country

EU-wide production losses due to COVID-19 amounted to 3,649,677 motor vehicles from 1 January to 30 June 2020, or some 20% of total production in 2019. This figure includes passenger cars and light commercial vehicles up to 6 tonnes.

from 1 January to 30 June 2020, or some 20% of total production in 2019. These losses are the result of both factory shutdowns (especially during the ‘lockdown’ months of March, April and May) and the fact that production capacity did not return to pre-crisis levels yet (in the second half of May and June).

Please click here to view the interactive map.

Country Production lost Austria 32,834 Belgium 45,833 Czech Republic 254,657 Finland 25,489 France 381,841 Germany 956,090 Hungary 95,148 Italy 246,710 Netherlands 33,998 Poland 138,096 Portugal 66,564 Romania 90,023 Slovakia 184,342 Slovenia 25,303 Spain 693,768 Sweden 67,054 United Kingdom 311,927 TOTAL (EU + UK) 3,649,677

SOURCE: ACEA