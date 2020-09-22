ACEA: Interactive map: COVID-19 impact on EU automobile production, first half of 2020

This interactive map visualises the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles during the first half of 2020 for each of the 27 EU member states plus the UK.
COVID-19 production impact, by country
- EU-wide production losses due to COVID-19 amounted to 3,649,677 motor vehicles from 1 January to 30 June 2020, or some 20% of total production in 2019.
- This figure includes passenger cars and light commercial vehicles up to 6 tonnes.
- These losses are the result of both factory shutdowns (especially during the ‘lockdown’ months of March, April and May) and the fact that production capacity did not return to pre-crisis levels yet (in the second half of May and June).
Please click here to view the interactive map.
|Country
|Production lost
|Austria
|32,834
|Belgium
|45,833
|Czech Republic
|254,657
|Finland
|25,489
|France
|381,841
|Germany
|956,090
|Hungary
|95,148
|Italy
|246,710
|Netherlands
|33,998
|Poland
|138,096
|Portugal
|66,564
|Romania
|90,023
|Slovakia
|184,342
|Slovenia
|25,303
|Spain
|693,768
|Sweden
|67,054
|United Kingdom
|311,927
|TOTAL (EU + UK)
|3,649,677
SOURCE: ACEA