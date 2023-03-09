ACEA: CO2 from cars and vans: EU auto makers press for resolution to current impasse

The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) calls upon the European Commission and the Council to come to a resolution to the current impasse on the EU legislation on CO2 emissions from cars and vans, which was due to be signed into law in early March. The fundamental transformation for the European automotive industry needs planning security.

ACEA takes note that the final CO2 deal – reached last October between the European Commission, Parliament and Council – includes references to the possible future role of renewable fuels in the transport sector.

ACEA is convinced that the national and European climate targets should not be called into question. To achieve these goals, technology openness remains essential. Europe needs to retain the agility to respond to different needs and to adapt to changing circumstances.

ACEA also calls on policy makers to address emissions from the existing fleet of vehicles on the road.

“Mass electrification is a major part of the solution that we are all pushing towards, but it is no silver bullet,” stated ACEA President, Luca de Meo. “The enemy is fossil-based energy, not a particular technology.”

“We note that Europe is the only geographical area set to abandon technological neutrality as a pillar of its regulatory framework,” de Meo added.

The EU automobile industry is unequivocal and fully committed to tackling climate change as fast as possible, working with all partners. It is doing its utmost to invest massively in electrification, build up the vertical value chain, retain jobs and help the EU stay competitive.

ACEA also urges policy makers to put in place the framework conditions that are essential for a strong and rapid market uptake of zero-emissions cars and vans. These include access to the necessary raw materials, and a dense network of charging and refuelling infrastructure for these vehicles. As part of the review of the CO2 regulation foreseen for 2026, there should be clear KPIs to monitor progress in these areas.

SOURCE: ACEA