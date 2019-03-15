ABSOLUTELY Beyond Tough – the Mitsubishi Motors TRITON show model is almost here

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) today announces it will unveil the special show model of TRITON (L200 in Europe) at the 40th Bangkok International Motor Show 2019* on March 26th.
The company’s designers were given a brief to create a vehicle that represents what TRITON is all about. They did not disappoint, engineering a car ABSOLUTELY Beyond Tough.
* Officially VIP day is on March 25th, press day is on March 26th, and it is open to the general public from March 27th to April 7th.
For more information, please see: https://bangkok-motorshow.com/
SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors Corporation