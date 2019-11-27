ABB technology in 40 fast-charging stations across Sweden for Vattenfall

ABB is supporting leading European energy company Vattenfall develop a comprehensive electric vehicle charging network in Sweden, with a complete solution that includes both the fast-charging station and all the necessary grid connection hardware. The technology from ABB is now charging EVs at almost 40 public locations across Sweden for Vattenfall.

As part of Vattenfall’s strategy to make fossil fuel-free living possible in Sweden within a single generation, the company is installing electric vehicle chargers across the country. ABB technology ensures the stations provide the reliability drivers need and the durability demanded by Sweden’s harsh winter conditions.

Frank Muehlon, Head of ABB’s global business for E-Mobility Infrastructure Solutions said: “For e-mobility to flourish, drivers need fast-charging stations with a reliable power supply connection. ABB’s ability to provide this as an end-to-end solution is why we are the leading name in electric vehicle charging and is a key factor in our work for Vattenfall. The strength of our technical support and our ability to deliver against very short time frames places ABB ahead of the competition.”

Björn Öster, Public Charging Manager at Vattenfall e-mobility Nordic, said: “Vattenfall and ABB have a long history of collaboration. Together we have a proven track-record for a turn-key solution in bringing fast chargers to the public EV market – ABB delivers our hardware and grid connection equipment and we install and connect it to the public network InCharge making it possible for the EV driver to find and use it in a smooth way”.

SOURCE: ABB