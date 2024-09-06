A390_β: Alpine to present the show car for its first-ever electric sport fastback

On 11 October 2024, Alpine will exclusively unveil on its media website the A390_β show car, the forerunner of the brand's future sport fastback, of which production will begin in Dieppe in 2025

On 11 October 2024, Alpine will exclusively unveil on its media website the A390_β show car, the forerunner of the brand’s future sport fastback, of which production will begin in Dieppe in 2025. This new model will join Alpine’s 100% electric Dream Garage alongside the A290, its hot hatch that went on sale this summer.

The A390_β aligns with Alpine’s terminology, combining an A and three numbers. The 3 refers to the vehicle’s size, and the 90 refers to the brand’s versatile and everyday use vehicles.

The A390_β will make its world debut at the Paris Motor Show from 14 to 20 October 2024. Alpine will also present the Alpenglow Hy6, the latest version of its hydrogen-powered prototype, the A290, and new examples of A110 customisations.

SOURCE: Alpine