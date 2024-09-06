A390_β: Alpine to present the show car for its first-ever electric sport fastback

On 11 October 2024, Alpine will exclusively unveil on its media website the A390_β show car, the forerunner of the brand’s future sport fastback, of which production will begin in Dieppe in 2025. This new model will join Alpine’s 100% electric Dream Garage alongside the A290, its hot hatch that went on sale this summer.
The A390_β aligns with Alpine’s terminology, combining an A and three numbers. The 3 refers to the vehicle’s size, and the 90 refers to the brand’s versatile and everyday use vehicles.
The A390_β will make its world debut at the Paris Motor Show from 14 to 20 October 2024. Alpine will also present the Alpenglow Hy6, the latest version of its hydrogen-powered prototype, the A290, and new examples of A110 customisations.
SOURCE: Alpine