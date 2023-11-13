A space for living on the move: here’s the fully electric Volvo EM90 premium MPV

In a fast-paced world, full of demands and obligations, it’s sometimes hard to find the time and room for life itself

In a fast-paced world, full of demands and obligations, it’s sometimes hard to find the time and room for life itself. With the new, fully electric Volvo EM90 premium MPV, we want to unlock a space for living. It’s a car that is designed to be a space where you can find time to connect, think or just relax. To spend time with your loved ones, find peace of mind and enrich your life.

Our new EM90 offers the next level of premium experience on top of everything you’d expect from a Volvo car, with iconic Scandinavian design, 96 years of safety heritage, ultimate comfort and cutting-edge technology.

“It’s an age-old cliché, but there really is no place like home,” said Jim Rowan, chief executive of Volvo Cars. “A place to connect with your loved ones, to truly be yourself. It’s this feeling of home that inspired our new EM90, a car with room for life.”

A confident exterior with an illuminating grille

With the EM90, we aim to bring a new standard of style to the MPV segment. Inside, the EM90 is designed to be your living room on the move. It provides you with ultimate comfort for you to make the most of the time you spend in the car, thanks to Scandinavian design details that offer a truly premium experience. Read more about the interior design of EM90 in this blog post.

However, the first acquaintance with the EM90 comes through the exterior design. At the front, the instantly recognisable and iconic Thor’s Hammer headlights provide a grand appearance – the proud and confident face of a Volvo car.

What really stands out, however, is how the headlights of the EM90 greet you with an illuminating front, including an illuminated logo that appears for the first time on a Volvo car. Inspired by skyscrapers and cutting-edge immersive art, the front exudes high-tech, crafted precision.

At the rear, a lit-up wordmark and stylish rear light design make the EM90 stand out from modern premium design. Our iconic Volvo vertical tail lamps have also evolved. Inspired by the skyline of modern cities, the tail lamp signatures extend both upward and downward, with the metal strip representing the core horizon line.

The EM90 is available in four exterior colours, with warm tones inspired by the interplay between nature and light.

Competitive range and bi-directional charging

As a fully electric car, the EM90 provides a range of up to 738 kilometres under the CLTC testing cycle. The car comes with a 116 kWh battery and the charging time from 10 to 80 per cent is expected to be under 30 minutes. Powered by an e-motor with 200kW power output, the EM90 can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.3 seconds.

Like our EX90 flagship SUV, the EM90 is equipped with all the hardware necessary to enable bi-directional charging. This feature allows you to use the battery of the EM90 as a power bank to charge other electric cars and appliances.

The EM90 comes with 19- or 20-inch aero wheels, in which engineering artistry meets aero efficiency to further help optimise driving range.

In terms of safety features, the EM90 is equipped with our safe space technology and designed to help protect everyone in and around the car. It brings our 96 years of safety DNA and extensive knowledge based on real-world accident research into a new segment.

The broad suite of advanced driver assistance systems inside the EM90 is enabled by advanced computing power and an all-round sensor set with high-definition cameras, surround view cameras, a millimetre wave radar and ultrasonic radars. Read more about the safety features in the EM90 in this blog post.

An outstanding experience

Additional comfort comes courtesy of top-notch sound isolation and road noise cancellation technology, while dual chamber air suspension and silent tyres further smoothen the ride experience for everyone traveling in the EM90.

All these features work together to minimise road noise, meaning you can fully enjoy the optimum sound quality from a total of 21 Bowers & Wilkins speakers embedded in your own private concert hall on the move.

Of course, once you’re comfortably settled in your lounge seat, you can also use other cutting-edge technology designed to make your life easier and more enjoyable. Bursting with computing power provided by Snapdragon® Cockpit Platforms from Qualcomm Technologies as standard and 5G connectivity where available, the EM90 delivers an outstanding digital experience.

The voice assistant makes it easier for you to connect with the car in an interactive and fun way. It is visualised in a refreshed Volvo avatar, inspired by the beautiful Scandinavian nature, inside the 15.4-inch infotainment screen for the driver.

An additional, high-definition 15.6-inch screen that is mounted in the roof, folds down whenever you want some entertainment for the family or take a business video meeting even with a camera when needed. The screen also supports mobile screen projection and a wide variety of third-party apps.

The roof-mounted screen is part of a multi-functional set of screens and smart surfaces that enable a variety of in-cabin scenarios. With the flick of a switch or a command to the voice assistant, you can easily turn the interior of the EM90 into a theatre, a meeting room, or a bedroom for the rear seats. Screens, seats, windows, air conditioner and lighting will all be adjusted accordingly.

As with all new Volvo cars, the EM90 will get better over time, thanks to over-the-air software updates. A digital key and remote functions via the Volvo Cars app provide for easy access and control of the car.

“The Volvo EM90 is a supremely comfortable electric car with a smart cabin, fast charging, a competitive driving range, Volvo’s unique design language and a high level of premium in every detail,” said Jim Rowan. “But far more important is what it does for you. It gives you room to connect. Room to create. Room to relax. Room for you and for those around you.”

The Volvo EM90 is coming first to China and is now available for pre-orders for customers in China.

Watch the grand opening of the new EM90 with our chief executive Jim Rowan here.

The small print

The driving range is estimated based on testing done according to the CLTC standard and only applicable to the China market.

Charging time can vary and is dependent on various factors such as outdoor temperature, battery condition and car condition.

Road noise cancellation is planned to be available via an over-the-air update.

Vehicle to grid (V2G) functionality is subject to availability in individual markets.

Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

