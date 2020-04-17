99 Mercedes-Benz Citaro city buses to operate in Abu Dhabi’s public transport network

Daimler Buses recently delivered 99 Mercedes-Benz city buses to the Abu Dhabi Department of Transport in the United Arab Emirates, which are now starting operations in Abu Dhabi to significantly expand and modernize the capital’s efficient and well-integrated transport system.

The city buses are low-floor solo buses of the Mercedes-Benz Citaro type, which were manufactured at the Daimler Buses production site in Mannheim, Germany and are equipped with the Euro VI emissions standard. Additionally, the buses are maintained under a five-year full-service contract from Emirates Motor Company Commercial Vehicles (EMC CV), the Mercedes-Benz authorized distributor in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and member of the ALFAHIM Group family conglomerate.

After Daimler Buses successfully mastered the market entry in Abu Dhabi with 100 units of the Mercedes-Benz Citaro in 2009, this is now the second major order in the United Arab Emirates. The delivery underscores Daimler Buses’ strategic growth goal of opening up new markets; thereby, further expanding its global market presence.

SOURCE: Daimler