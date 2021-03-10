89,000 GWM vehicles sold in Feb., up 788% over last year

On March 8, GWM released sales data in February. In February, GWM sold 89,050 units worldwide, with a year-on-year increase of 788%, including a year-on-year increase of 1029% and 226% in domestic and overseas sales respectively. From January to February, the cumulative sales volume of GWM reached 228,062, with a year-on-year growth of 153%, accounting for 19% of the annual sales target.

In SUV category, 61,067 new HAVAL vehicles were sold in February, with a year-on-year increase of 754%, and the cumulative sales volume from January to February was 155,541, with a year-on-year increase of 136%. In February, the sales volume of HAVAL H6 was 31,710, with a year-on-year increase of 525%, ranking the first in China’s monthly SUV sales for 93 months in total.

In pickup category, GWM Pickup takes passenger use, intelligence and safety as the product core value, leading the innovation and change of pickup market. In February, the sales volume of GWM Pickup reached 15,127, with a year-on-year increase of 611% and a market share of 51%. As “the first globalized large pickup in China”, the sales volume of POER in February increased by 682% year on year, with a year-on-year growth of 206%, continuing to rank the first in the sales volume of pickups in China.

With the continuous implementation of globalization strategy, the overseas market share of GWM has witnessed rapid growth. In February, GWM sold 9,786 new cars overseas, with a year-on-year increase of 226%. From January to February, the cumulative sales volume exceeded 20,000, reaching 20,758, with a year-on-year increase of 179%. In the Russian market, 2,158 GWM cars were sold in February, with a year-on-year growth of 77%. From January to February, the cumulative sales volume was 3,725, with a year-on-year growth of 52%.

In another important strategic market for global development of GWM, on February 9, GWM officially launched GWM brand – the 3rd Gen HAVAL H6 and ORA Good Cat that are expected by the Thai people in the Thai market. Besides, GWM plans to launch another two models of HAVAL and ORA brand this year to meet the eager anticipation of Thai fans.

In the Middle East, POER was officially launched in Bahrain in February. Relying on cutting-edge technology and excellent product quality, POER led the local whole life with a all-scenario pickups. At present, POER has been launched in eight countries in four continents, and won the annual best model award in South America and Australia. In the future, the continuous acceleration of POER’s globalization will help GWM to advance its globalization strategy.

With the acceleration of intelligence, new energy and globalization strategies, GWM continues to improve its brand and product power, expands its advantageous experience in the domestic market to the overseas market, continuously stimulates the vitality of the global market, and accelerates the transformation to a global mobility technology company.

SOURCE: GWM