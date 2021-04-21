85,000 hours for climate protection: Audi employees support Volkswagen Climate Day

The Volkswagen Group created the Volkswagen Climate Day in celebration of Earth Day, which is happening tomorrow. The focal event is #Project1Hour, a one-hour team workshop during which all employees learn about and discuss climate change and their personal commitment to protecting the climate. AUDI AG is also carrying out further events at its locations in Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm in Germany; Brussels, Belgium; Győr, Hungary; and San José Chiapa, Mexico, as well as its various companies. This amounts to roughly 85,000 working hours in total – that’s almost ten years of commitment to a healthier climate.