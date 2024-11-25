600 km range for the Renault Trucks E-Tech T, from 2025

From the second semester of 2025, Renault Trucks will be taking orders for an extension of its Renault Trucks E-Tech T model. With a range of 600 km on a single charge, this vehicle opens up new prospects for the decarbonisation of long-haul transport.

With 30 million kilometres of use by hauliers, Renault Trucks electric trucks have already saved 29,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions. With this new offer, the French manufacturer is further extending its range of sustainable transport solutions to support its customers in their energy transition.

Innovative technology driving performance

The increased range of the Renault Trucks E-Tech T is achieved by integrating a new component, namely an electric axle.

E-axle technology enables all the elements of the powertrain – electric motors and transmission – to be grouped together at the rear of the vehicle, freeing up space between the side members to accommodate additional battery packs. Renault Trucks E-Tech T equipped with e-axle can cover 600 km on a single charge.

“The advent of this electric truck will boost the transition to electric mobility”, explained Emmanuel Duperray, Senior Vice President Electromobility at Renault Trucks. “We believe that a range of 600 km on a single charge, combined with the development of public charging infrastructure networks by 2026 – in particular through our joint venture Milence – will enable us to achieve the operational parity [with diesel technology] that our customers expect.”

An offer that complements the existing range

Designed for long-haul transport, this Renault Trucks E-Tech T with an extended range will enhance the manufacturer’s electric offering without replacing current solutions. Renault Trucks will indeed continue to offer a wide range of autonomies, configurations and equipment tailored to specific uses. In order to help hauliers find the ideal solution, Renault Trucks is also providing them with advanced simulation tools enabling each electric truck to be configured according to their specific needs.

“We’re not looking to enter a race for autonomy on a single charge”, stressed Emmanuel Duperray. Oversized batteries penalise the payload, raise total operating costs and increase the environmental footprint. In essence, an electric truck is more expensive than a combustion vehicle. We need to rethink low-carbon logistics, in other words, reconsider transport patterns to optimise the use of transport vehicles and therefore reduce the cost per kilometre.”

Renault Trucks encourages its customers to adjust the size of the batteries according to their actual needs and provides support in optimising the solution, including the charging strategy. “This approach is already enabling us to achieve daily mileage of over 700 kilometres with our series production Renault Trucks E Tech T.”

Orders for this new vehicle will open in the second semester of 2025, with production handled by the Bourg-en-Bresse plant, which has been assembling the brand’s high-end electric ranges since the end of 2023.

SOURCE: Renault Trucks