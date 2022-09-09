6 world premieres for Renault Group at the 2022 Paris Motor Show

The Renault, Dacia, Alpine and Mobilize brands will be showcased at the 2022 Paris Motor Show

Boulogne-Billancourt, 9 September 2022 – The Renault, Dacia, Alpine and Mobilize brands confirm they will be in attendance at the upcoming Paris Motor Show – “Revolution is on” –, which will take place from 17 to 23 October 2022 at the Porte de Versailles exhibition venue (Hall 6). An unmissable automotive event, the motor show will be an opportunity for each brand to present at least one exclusive World Premiere, as well as their latest innovations, their partnerships, and several iconic vehicles from their range.

Novelties not to be missed

3 world premieres at Renault

Renault will unveil the world premiere of a reinterpretation of one of its iconic models, Renault 4, as well as its first Kangoo E-Tech electric designed for families. To conclude the year-long celebration of the 50th anniversary of Renault 5, the public will have the opportunity to discover a sporty and offbeat show car. Between concept cars, production models and show cars, the 2022 Paris Motor Show highlights the manufacturer’s commitment to motor shows. Renault will be exhibiting its new Megane E-Tech electric and new Austral E-Tech hybrid, presented to the public for the first time – models for the reconquest of the C segment.

Dacia: a new visual identity!

Dacia will showcase the final stage in the transformation of its visual identity at the Paris Motor Show. Following the overhaul of its communication and advertising, which took place in mid-2021, and of its distribution network, which began in early 2022, the brand will present its new identity across its entire range in Paris. This is a strategic step for Dacia and a historic automotive challenge: visit the Dacia stand to discover new design and new brand territory that extends beyond its models to be discovered on the stand.

An exclusive Alpine concept car

Alpine will also be in attendance at the Paris Motor Show, showcasing the sports cars of today and tomorrow. Alongside its very latest innovations and its Formula 1 offerings, the brand will present the world premiere of a brand-new concept car, embodying the future of its product and sports strategy – a new stage in the brand’s transformation.

Mobility for 1, 2, or more … and plenty of services at Mobilize

Dedicated to new mobility solutions, Mobilize will present its vision of mobility in cities through its future vehicles and concepts, in particular Mobilize Duo, designed for car-sharing but also available to all on a subscription basis. Designed for shared use and marketed with a range of services, they will facilitate the mobility of people and goods in complex urban environments. Mobilize will also share its energy solutions and its vision of the field of energy.

And don’t miss …

HYVIA, the Renault Group and Plug joint venture, dedicated to hydrogen mobility, will also exhibit its hydrogen vehicles (Van, City Bus, Chassis Cab) and illustrations of its unique H2 ecosystem in Hall 3. Made in France.

New: After its prototype version, the Master Van H2-TECH will be exhibited for the first time in its production version, going on the road.

Source: Renault Group