50 units of JMC Grand Avenue delivered to Al Safi Rental Company

On August 26th, JMC Saudi Arabia successfully delivered the first 50 Grand Avenue 4WD Diesel 8AT vehicles to Al Safi Car Rental Company, which is the first phase of the 250-unit fleet. As one of the largest car rental companies in Saudi Arabia, why did Al Safi choose JMC as its partner? The answer is obvious—JMC Grand Avenue’s excellent performance and reliability.

Grand Avenue is equipped with a powerful Puma 2.3T diesel engine and a ZF 8AT transmission, providing unparalleled reliability and driving comfort, ensuring every journey is smooth and worry-free. It performs well even in the harshest environments, with the cabin body of 65% high-strength steel and 3.5-ton towing capacity. Additionally, passed chassis salt spray durability testing of more than 1,000 hours and using 100% galvanized steel for exterior body parts, Grand Avenue excels in corrosion resistance, making it handle Saudi Arabia’s climate.

Moreover, Grand Avenue features 800mm fording depth, 30-degree approach angle, and 26-degree departure angle, allowing it to easily tackle various challenging terrains, from desert dunes to rugged mountains. Whether shuttling in city streets or conquering long desert journeys, Grand Avenue ensures that Al Safi’s customers enjoy an exceptional driving experience, providing confidence in every journey across Saudi Arabia.

During the test drive of Grand Avenue, Al Safi commented that this vehicle was comparable to American brand pickup products, which had impressive power and the chassis performance beyond expectations. As the remaining 200 units are approaching, JMC looks forward to providing end customers with even better driving experience.

SOURCE: JMC