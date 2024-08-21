2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 customer deliveries begin

The limited-edition GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 is now being delivered to customers

The Denali of EVs is here. Customers can now purchase the 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 from dealers across the country. This all-electric pickup offers 440 miles of GM-estimated range1, GMC-exclusive CrabWalk3 mode, MultiPro MidGateTM and 10,000 pounds max towing4, combining true truck capability with EV performance.

“Alongside the HUMMER EV Pickup and SUV, GMC is now the only brand with three electric trucks,” said Duncan Aldred, global vice president, Buick and GMC. “The Sierra EV is the ‘Denali of EVs’ and the best truck ever made. Period.”

To bring customers the best EV truck experience possible, GMC’s engineers used both state-of-the-art virtual techniques as well decades of real-world experience. General Motors’ electric pickup program, which includes the Sierra EV Denali Edition 1, was developed and tested for 17.5 million virtual miles and the equivalent of nearly a million real world road miles.

Features include:

Next-gen power

GM-estimated range of 440 miles (640 km) on a full charge

GM-estimated 754 horsepower and 785 lb-ft of torque in Max Power mode 2

Onboard Power Station Pro turns Sierra EV Denali into a mobile power source, with up to 10.2kW of off-board power that can be used in a variety of situations 5

800 Volt DC public fast charging-capable at up to 350kW, enabling up to 100 miles of range in approximately 10 minutes6

Purposeful technology

16.8-inch-diagonal freeform infotainment touchscreen — the largest ever in a Sierra

Trailering-capable available Super Cruise 7 hands-free driver assistance technology. This technology is expected to be available on about 750,000 miles of compatible roads in the U.S. and Canada by the end of 2025.

hands-free driver assistance technology. This technology is expected to be available on about 750,000 miles of compatible roads in the U.S. and Canada by the end of 2025. Customizable drive modes, including Max Power mode, which enables 0-60 mph acceleration in less than 4.5 seconds 2 (GM estimate)

(GM estimate) Air Ride Adaptive Suspension that both enables a more comfortable ride as well as the ability to raise or lower the truck by approximately 2 inches

EV-enabled propulsion technologies including Regen on Demand Braking, One-Pedal Driving8 and 4-Wheel Steer with CrabWalk3

“Grille-to-gate” versatility

Versatility and next-generation GMC functional design enabled by Ultium Platform

GMC-first MultiPro MidGate™ expandable bed offers room for hauling longer items nearly 11 feet in length, while still leaving room for a rear-seat passenger

eTrunk™ increases cargo room capability with lockable, weatherproof compartment at the front of the vehicle

Up to 10,000 lbs. max towing capacity4

Luxury appointments

Premium materials including grain-matched open-pore wood (including a wood veneer wireless induction charger 9 ), dark aluminum accents, etched stainless steel speaker covers and more that customers have come to expect from the Denali name

), dark aluminum accents, etched stainless steel speaker covers and more that customers have come to expect from the Denali name Bold, all-new design features including a panoramic fixed glass roof and 24-inch wheels

A sleek, modern interior crafted with exceptional attention to detail — from seat stitching that invokes the bold lines of the truck’s profile to a streamlined dashboard — lays the foundation for the future of the brand.

