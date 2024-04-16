2024 F-150 Lightning orders open; Flash model available under $70K MSRP

Online orders are open for the 2024 Ford F-150® Lightning® trucks

Online orders are open for the 2024 Ford F-150® Lightning® trucks, now shipping from the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center.

New tech updates for 2024 include:

A Vapor Injection Heat Pump System to help optimize energy consumption, especially in colder weather conditions. Ford’s patented heat pump system utilizes vapor injection in both heating and cooling modes to help optimize system performance in various ambient temperatures

Updated charging speed display on the instrument cluster so that customers can see charge status and speed of charge instantly, including an estimated finished charge time

Key features from the Tow Technology Package become standard on XLT and above trims, providing Smart Hitch and On-Board Scales. Also included: 360 Degree Camera 1 , Pro Trailer Backup Assist™, Pro Trailer Hitch Assist ™ and Trailer Reverse Guidance

, Pro Trailer Backup Assist™, Pro Trailer Hitch Assist ™ and Trailer Reverse Guidance Pro Power Onboard 2 that works even while the truck is off for enhanced productivity

that works even while the truck is off for enhanced productivity Walk Away Lock functionality, allowing users to secure their vehicles

Ford BlueCruise3 hands-free highway driving is an available feature on select trims. New features will be available on Lightning including Lane Change Assist, allowing the driver to switch lanes hands-free with a tap of the turn signal when the path is clear, and In-Lane Repositioning, which helps provide more space by subtly shifting away from vehicles in adjacent lanes

The MSRP of the 2024 F-150 Lightning is being reduced4, refer to the chart below. F-150 Lightning Flash™, now available with a starting MSRP5 under $70,000, comes packed with tech and an extended-range battery, 15.5-inch LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, a wireless charging pad, and Intelligent Access with Push-Button start, which encompasses keyless entry and available approach detection.

2024 F-150 Lightning Trims Previous 2024 MSRP NEW 2024 MSRP4 Change XLT Standard Range (240mi EPA-estimated range)6 $64,995 $62,995 (-$2,000) Flash Extended Range (320mi EPA-estimated range)6 $73,495 $67,995 (-$5,500) Lariat® Extended Range (320mi EPA-estimated range)6 $79,495 $76,995 (-$2,500) Platinum® Extended Range (300mi EPA-estimated range)6 $84,995 $84,995 Unchanged Options Max Trailer Tow Package $1,100 for XLT, Flash and Lariat, Included for Platinum Ford Mobile Power Cord $500 Platinum Black package (available only on F-150 Lightning Platinum) [available to order in May] $8,000 Destination & Delivery $2,095

Ford has also made monumental moves to expand charging access to Ford EV owners by being the first automaker to gain access to the Tesla Supercharger network. Ford electric vehicle drivers now have access to more than 15,000 Tesla Superchargers7 through the BlueOval Charge Network, the largest integrated fast-charge network across North America8, with an available Fast Charging Adapter (NACS) using the FordPass App9. This more than doubles access to DC fast chargers10. Customers can order their Fast-Charging Adapter (NACS) here.

New capabilities with EV Routing functionality for Google Maps via Android Auto and Apple Maps via Apple CarPay® along with the new Public Charging app help to find charging stations and connect to individual chargers.

F-150 Lightning continues to be America’s best-selling electric truck11 and was also recently voted the top-rated electric truck by Edmunds.

Customers can order their 2024 F-150 Lightning here.

To learn more about life with an F-150 Lightning, click here

###

1 Driver-assist features are supplemental and do not replace the driver’s attention, judgment and need to control the vehicle. It does not replace safe driving. See Owner’s Manual for details and limitations.

2 See Owner’s Manual for important operating instructions.

3 Available Feature. Ford BlueCruise requires a Connected Service plan, FordPass® App, and modem activation. Equipped Ford vehicles come with either a 90-day trial or a 3-year BlueCruise Connected Service plan, after which purchase is required. See ford.com/bluecruise for more details. BlueCruise driver-assist features are supplemental and do not replace safe driving or driver’s attention, judgment and need to control the vehicle. Only remove hands in a Hands-Free Blue Zone. Always watch the road and be prepared to resume control. See Owner’s Manual for details and limitations.

4 MSRP may not represent the actual price at which vehicles are sold in this trade area

5 New manufacturer suggested retail prices. excludes destination/delivery fee plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer processing charge, any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. optional equipment not included. msrp may not represent the actual price at which vehicles are sold.

6 Based on full charge. Actual range varies with conditions such as external environment, vehicle use, vehicle maintenance, high-voltage battery age and state of health.

7 Numbers subject to change.

8 Based on original equipment manufacturers (OEM) / automotive manufacturers that sell all-electric vehicles and have active charging networks. Department of Energy data as of February 15, 2024 used. FordPass® App, compatible with select smartphone platforms, is available via download. Message and data rates may apply.

9 FordPass compatible with select smart-phone platforms, is available via download. Message and data rates may apply.

1015,000+ V3 and above Superchargers.

11 Based on 2023 CY industry-reported total sales

SOURCE: Ford