2021 Volkswagen models perform top of segment for lowest maintenance costs according to Vincentric study

Volkswagen of America, Inc. is proud to announce results from a maintenance cost study that has established best rankings for lowest cost of maintenance for several of the brand’s core models. The analysis, performed by automotive data firm Vincentric, found Atlas family and Jetta models topping their segments for lowest cost of maintenance over the first five years of ownership, while Tiguan, Passat and Arteon all performed better than models from key competitive brands with respect to maintenance costs over the first five years of ownership.

“It’s a great day when we can announce results like this,” said Duncan Movassaghi, executive vice-president, Sales and Marketing, Volkswagen of America, Inc. “The data from this study by Vincentric shows that our brand’s commitment to engineering and quality is paying off. Putting a VW in your driveway is not just a fun decision to make; it’s a smart and sensible one as well.”

Vincentric’s maintenance cost analysis found that select 2021 Volkswagen models have a lower cost of maintenance than key competitors in their categories. Specific VW highlights of the study include:

2021 Atlas Family of vehicles has the lowest cost of maintenance among midsize SUVs. The Atlas Cross Sport ranked #1 for lowest cost of maintenance in the category.

2021 Jetta ranks #1 for lowest cost of maintenance among compact sedans.

2021 Tiguan has a lower cost of maintenance than competitive models by Honda, Toyota and Subaru in the compact SUV segment.

2021 Passat and Arteon models have lower cost of maintenance than competitive models by Toyota, Honda and Hyundai in the midsize sedan segment.

The high rankings can be largely attributed to factors such as the brand’s focus on improving scheduled maintenance requirements, as well as the Carefree Maintenance program that is now standard on 2021 Volkswagen vehicles.

SOURCE: Volkswagen