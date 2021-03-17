2021 TLX Type S kicks off Acura’s year of Type S

Acura today announced the on-sale timing for the highly anticipated 2021 TLX Type S, which returns the Type S performance brand to Acura showrooms for the first time in more than a decade. Building on the award-winning second-generation Acura TLX, which went on sale in September, the TLX Type S debuts a brand-exclusive turbocharged V6 engine, sport-tuned chassis with double wishbone front suspension and powerful Brembo® brakes to become the quickest and best-handling Type S in Acura history.

When it arrives at showrooms in late May, the well-equipped 2021 Acura TLX Type S will carry a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) starting in the low $50,000s1.

Powering the 2021 TLX Type S is an all-new 3.0-liter Type S Turbo V6 that builds upon decades of performance engine development experience and motorsports prowess to produce 355 horsepower and 354 lb.-ft. of torque – making it the most powerful Type S yet. A double-wishbone front suspension and Type S-exclusive Sport+ driving mode also have been specially engineered to provide additional performance and driver enjoyment and, for the first time in a Type S model, power is distributed through Acura’s Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD®) system with true torque vectoring.

The 2021 TLX Type S is available in one of six exterior colors paired with three interior options, including an all-new Tiger Eye Pearl paint and Orchid leather interior – both exclusive to Type S. Numerous exterior signatures distinguish the TLX performance variant, including an open-surface diamond pentagon grille for increased airflow, large-quad exhaust outlets and two-wheel options including an NSX-inspired lightweight wheel wrapped in a 255-series Pirelli P-Zero summer tire.

Inside, Type S drivers are treated to Ultrasuede® trimmed 16-way power seats with adjustable side bolstering and Type S embossing on the headrests. Type S comes exceptionally well-equipped with several premium and sophisticated features from the TLX Advance Package, including the critically acclaimed and award-winning ELS STUDIO 3D® 17-speaker premium audio system. Detailed information about the 2021 TLX Type S will be available closer to its on-sale date this May.

Since its introduction, the second-generation Acura TLX has garnered numerous accolades for its style, driver-focused performance and technology. Following its launch last fall, TLX has been named a MotorWeek “Driver’s Choice”, is one of AutoTrader’s “Best New Cars for 2021”, and the ELS STUDIO 3D® premium audio system earned “Best Sound System” in the 2021 Esquire Car Awards. Additionally, the next-generation passenger-front airbag earned a Popular Science “Best of What’s New” award, and TLX has also received a TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), the highest possible safety rating from the Institute.

