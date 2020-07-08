2021 Audi A7 55 TFSI e plug-in hybrid captivates with electrified power and sleek sportback design

The 2021 Audi A7 55 TFSI e plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) captivates with a broad stance and sleek, sportback design, confident driving dynamics and a suite of standard and available technologies. But, what sets the PHEV model apart is the strength of powertrain, routing a net 362* horsepower and 369* lb-ft of nearly instantaneous torque to the ground with quattro® all-wheel drive with ultra® technology.

Its ability to accelerate from 0-60 mph in 5.7 seconds places the A7 55 TFSI e close to that of its A7 V6 TFSI sibling, with added benefits such as a nearly silent all-electric driving mode as well as potential customer eligibility for a federal tax credit anticipated up to $6,712 and access to HOV lane driving in some states.

Expected to go on sale in the U.S. this fall, the A7 55 TFSI e is the third plug-in hybrid in Audi’s U.S. lineup, joining the Audi Q5 55 TFSI e SUV and A8 60 TFSI e flagship sedan. The addition of this latest model brings the Audi brand ever closer to its U.S. goal of electrifying one third of its portfolio by 2025.

Technology-packed plug-in hybrid

The Audi A7 55 TFSI e comes equipped with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder TFSI® engine coupled with an electric motor that sits between its engine and 7-speed S-tronic dual-clutch automatic transmission. It produces a total combined system output of 362* horsepower and 369* lb-ft of torque, sending the power through quattro® all-wheel drive with ultra® technology.

Drivers have the option to adjust engine and battery usage with three capable modes specific to the plug-in vehicle. Hybrid mode is activated automatically using route guidance in the MMI navigation system to optimize battery power over the route to help reduce fuel consumption based on a variety of data points including speed limits, types of roads and the latest data from onboard sensors. The A7 TFSI e automatically starts in EV mode, where it exclusively uses its battery as long as the driver does not press the accelerator past a variable, perceptible pressure point. In Battery Hold mode, the battery capacity is kept at the current level – this is useful if the driver anticipates need for all-electric power later in a route.

In electric-only mode, the A7 TFSI e is able to travel in near silence, using a lithium-ion battery housed under the rear cargo area for power. This mode can be selected for driving scenarios when an engine might not be needed or event-prohibited, while other available modes that balance efficiency between the powertrains when selected. Final EPA-estimated all-electric range and efficiency numbers will be announced closer to on-sale timing.

Audi developed the blended powertrain of the A7 TFSI e to provide the driver with a versatile driving experience. The electric motor assists the combustion engine through the boost function to achieve a higher horsepower and torque output than the gasoline engine alone. When the driver is not depressing the accelerator, the TFSI® engine can deactivate and coast using the battery. The combustion engine responds quickly to acceleration if needed and is able to restart nearly undetectably. As the A7 TFSI e is designed to keep a reserve of power in the vehicle’s battery pack, acceleration performance is engineered to be repeatable, whether the vehicle is fully charged or not.

The lithium-ion battery pack is comprised of 104 pouch cells and stores 14.1 kWh of energy with a voltage of 381 volts. To help bolster efficiency, the climate control system uses a heat pump that pools the waste heat from the high-voltage components and instead uses it to heat the vehicle’s cabin.

Predictive efficiency assist

Standard predictive efficiency assist adjusts the vehicle’s behavior to help ensure customers benefit from the vehicle’s electric range and lower gasoline consumption. Detectable haptic feedback from the accelerator pedal and a visual signal in the MMI and head-up display indicate the proper time to let off the accelerator to use as much kinetic energy as possible.

Symbols in the Audi virtual cockpit indicate any speed reductions, including for speed limits, town signs, curves and downhill slopes, traffic circles, intersections and highway exits.

Charging and the myAudi app

The Audi A7 55 TFSI e comes standard with a compact charging system and can be charged at any SAE J1772 charging station. The included compact charging system can also be used at home or on the go.

Much like the fully electric Audi e-tron SUV, the Audi A7 55 TFSI e benefits from plug-in-specific applications in the myAudi app, including showing the user how long the vehicle has until it is fully charged and allowing for available preconditioning functions that can help achieve optimal efficiency. Additionally, with the collaboration Audi established with Amazon Home Services for home charger installation, A7 55 TFSI e owners are able to take advantage of using Amazon to both purchase a charger and schedule an electrician install it with just a few clicks.

Design, equipment and options

The 2021 Audi A7 55 TFSI e comes standard with the S line® exterior package, which includes S line-specific front and rear fascia designs, fender badges and illuminated doorsill inlays. Additional standard features include HD Matrix-design LED headlights with high-beam assist, four-zone automatic air conditioning, Audi advanced key, Audi virtual cockpit, PHEV-specific displays and 20-inch, Audi Sport 5-twin-arm wheels with all-season tires.

Other standard features include an audible low-speed exterior e Sound, a top view camera with Virtual 360 view, Integrated Toll Module and Audi’s latest MIB 3 infotainment and connectivity experience as well as heated front seats and leather seating surfaces for all five passengers.

In A7 55 TFSI e Premium Plus models, the available Executive Package comes with ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, adaptive cruise control, Audi active lane assist with Emergency assist and adaptive cruise assist.

The A7 55 TFSI e Prestige includes available features from Premium Plus models and adds a head-up display, power soft-closing doors, Pre conditioning plus, dual-pane acoustic glass as well as features included in the Executive Package.

The Prestige trim level can also be had with the Luxury Package, which contains the extended Leather package and individual front contour seats with massaging functions, upholstered in Valcona and Milano leather.

Available on both Premium Plus and Prestige models, the optional Black-optic package features high-gloss black accents, a sport suspension that sits 20 mm lower and Audi Sport 20-inch 5-twin-arm wheels finished in matte titanium, equipped with all-season tires.

MSRP Pricing details:

Model year 2021 A7 55 TFSI e starting manufacturer suggested retail prices:

Premium Premium Plus Prestige A7 55 TFSI e $74,900 $80,250 A7 55 TFSI $69,200 $74,350 $78,350 S7 $84,400 $90,300

Additionally, Audi anticipates that customers purchasing the 2021 Audi A7 55 TFSI e will be eligible for a federal tax credit of up to $6,712. Additional state incentives may also be available. Please check with your tax advisor for detailed information, as incentives may not apply to every customer.

*Starting MSRP of $74,900 for a 2021 Audi A7 55 TFSI e quattro® with automatic transmission. All prices listed exclude destination charge, taxes, title, other options and dealer charges. Dealer sets actual price.

SOURCE: Audi of America