2020 Red Dot Award: all-new PEUGEOT 208 and all-new PEUGEOT 2008 SUV receive design award

The all-new PEUGEOT 208 and all-new PEUGEOT 2008 SUV have received the 2020 Red Dot Award in the ‘Product Design’ category. Both PEUGEOT models impressed the international jury with their sporty exterior designs and outstanding craftsmanship and beat over 6,500 products submitted. This is the sixth time that PEUGEOT has taken the top spot in the product design category.

All-new PEUGEOT 208 and all-new PEUGEOT 2008 SUV: striking design and a powertrain for everyone

The all-new PEUGEOT 208 boasts a striking new design, which impressed the panel of experts with it’s elongated lines and sporty look. The model’s interior also features a futuristic digital 3D instrument cluster, available as standard from Allure trim upwards. This feature forms part of the innovative PEUGEOT 3D i-Cockpit®, which also includes a sporty, multifunction steering wheel and a 7 or 10-inch capacitive colour touchscreen, depending on trim.

The all-new PEUGEOT 2008 SUV impressed the jury with its vertical LED daytime running lights, which give the vehicle a sabre-toothed and instantly recognisable look. The shape of the new SUV features assertive triangular lines, ensuring that the design remains consistently vibrant from the front to the rear. The rear of the model boasts a gloss-black connecting strip flanked either side by full LED 3D PEUGEOT signature ‘Claw Effect’ lights. Premium interior details in the all-new PEUGEOT 2008 SUV include high-quality decorative stitching, 8-colour personalisable LED ambient lighting (available from the GT Line trim) and premium materials such as Alcantara® (available exclusively on the GT trim).

Full-electric versions of the all-new PEUGEOT 208 and the all-new PEUGEOT 2008 SUV are available alongside efficient petrol and diesel variants, offering customers the ‘power of choice.’ Subtle design elements set the all-new PEUGEOT e-208 and the all-new PEUGEOT e-2008 SUV apart from the combustion-engine versions: a body coloured chequered front grille with gloss black edge trim, a dichroic Lion which changes colour from different angles and an ‘e’ monogram.

David Peel, Managing Director of PEUGEOT UK, said: ‘Design is a key part of the PEUGEOT DNA and we’re delighted two of our newest models, the all-new 208 and 2008 SUV, have been recognised in this category by an international panel of judges.’

SOURCE: PEUGEOT