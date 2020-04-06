2020 Mazda CX-30 earns top ratings in government crash tests

Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) announces the 2020 Mazda CX-30 has received 5-star ratings in frontal crash, side crash, and in overall vehicle score.

Government 5-Star Safety Ratings are part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA’s) New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) aimed at helping consumers make smart decisions about safety when purchasing a vehicle. The 5-star safety ratings program evaluates how vehicles perform in crash tests. NHTSA conducts frontal, side and rollover tests because these types account for the majority of crashes on America’s roadways.

“With our customers always in mind, safety is a top priority for Mazda, and we are proud to have the CX-30 earn NHTSA’s top rating – the NCAP 5-star rating,“ said Mazda North American Operations President Jeff Guyton. “Our i-Activsense suite of technologies are designed to assist our customers in enjoying a sense of well being and safety while driving.“

The 2020 CX-30 comes standard with crash avoidance technologies recommended by NHTSA: forward collision warning and crash imminent braking (features of Mazda’s Smart Brake Support), and Lane Departure Warning. Available Mazda i-Activsense advanced safety technologies also include Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Blind Spot Monitoring , Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane-Keep Assist, Driver Attention Alert, High Beam Control, and Adaptive Front-Lighting System.

SOURCE: Mazda