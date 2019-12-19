2020 Ford Super Duty chassis cabs are ready to serve with best-in-class capability

The 2020 line-up of Super Duty chassis cabs is built even more capable, powerful, and work-ready featuring an available all-new 7.3-liter V8, all-new 10-speed TorqShift® transmission, available third-generation 6.7-liter Power Stroke® V8 diesel engine and a 6.2-liter gas V8, all offered up to give customers the power of choice when the toughest jobs in the harshest conditions require maximum performance.

The all-new available 7.3-liter V8 is the biggest displacement gas engine in the class and delivers dyno-certified 350 horsepower at 3,900 rpm and best-in-class 468 ft.-lbs. of torque at 3,900 rpm all in a compact, versatile engine designed with commercial durability in mind.

“We don’t operate in a vacuum in Ford commercial trucks, we talk to the customers, dealers and upfitters who know how hard our trucks are worked,” said Nathan Oscarson, commercial truck marketing manager, “That kind of real-world feedback helps us engineer the level of commercial trucks that the industry demands.”

Maximum grunt comes from the available 6.7-liter Power Stroke® V8 offering dyno-certified 330 horsepower at 2,600 rpm and 825 ft.-lbs. of torque at just 1,600 rpm – and improvement of 75 ft.-lbs versus the previous model year. An all-new heavy-duty 10-speed TorqShift® automatic transmission is standard across all engine offerings with available live drive power takeoff. This new 10-bolt power take off provision is capable of a best-in-class maximum 300 ft.-lbs. of stationary torque and comes standard on diesel-equipped models.

“From the 6.2 V8 to the 7.3L V8 to the heavy duty 10-speed, these powertrains are always in the sweet spot of the power band for maximum efficiency and capability in towing and hauling,” said Greg Stout, heavy duty drivetrain manager.

F-series Super Duty Chassis Cab models include business-critical capability like best-in-class maximum payload of 12,750 lbs. which lets customers mount everything from utility bodies to boom cranes. Vocational customization is simplified with available programmable upfitter interface module and drivers appreciate functionality like available flat under seat storage.

Ford Super Duty Chassis Cabs are #1 in commercial truck class 2-5 registrations with 65.6 percent total share of the U.S market*, proving that when the power goes out, when fires must be fought or when bridges need building- it’s dedicated tradesmen in Ford Super Duty Chassis Cabs who come to the rescue.

New Ford Telematics™ and Data Services are available to help commercial customers operate their fleets more efficiently. Ford Telematics enables fleet managers to improve asset utilization, optimize running costs, protect their vehicles and encourage better driver behavior. This advanced technology is enabled in the Super Duty lineup by the inclusion of standard FordPass Connect™ with 4G LTE Wi-Fi for up to 10 devices which keep the truck, drivers and crews connected at all times. Those uptime gains from smart technology continue with Pre-Collision Assist with Automated Emergency Braking and Audible Lane Departure Warning, which can help operators avoid or mitigate collisions.

Super Duty Chassis cab models are available to purchase today. For customers who need additional payload or need to mount heavier upfits but don’t want to move into a larger truck, the all-new Ford F-600 Super Duty chassis cab is just the right fit between F-550 and F-650 and will be available for order later in 2020.

* Based on IHS Markit January 2019-August 2019 US TIPNet Registrations excluding registrations to individuals

SOURCE: Ford