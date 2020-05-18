2020 Audi A6 allroad named a 2020 IIHS ‘Top Safety Pick+’

The 2020 Audi A6 allroad has been named an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) 2020 “Top Safety Pick+,” the highest rating awarded by the nonprofit organization.

Through IIHS’s evaluations, the A6 allroad body and structure exceled, earning the top “Good” rating in six areas of crashworthiness performance: small front overlap collision evaluations on both the driver and passenger sides, moderate front overlap, side impact, roof strength and head restraints and seat performance. The A6 allroad also earned a “Good” headlight rating with its standard Matrix-design LED headlights with high beam assist and LED taillights with dynamic rear turn signals.

Standard forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking systems earned the A6 allroad a “Superior” rating on both front crash prevention tests. In the case of an impending collision, Audi pre sense® basic can intervene to help prepare the vehicle for impact. This process includes beginning to close the side windows and panoramic sunroof and tightening the front safety belts. Audi Pre sense® front can help detect pedestrians and cyclists in the vehicle’s path at speeds of up to 52 mph and can detect vehicles at speeds of up to 155 mph, and can initiate braking when a potential collision is detected. Additional driver assistance systems include standard lane departure warning and a virtual top view camera system, which provides a 360-degree surround view of the outside of the vehicle and can assist with maneuvering tight spaces.

The A6 allroad joins the A6 sedan in the IIHS “Top Safety Pick+” category. The A7 and Audi Q8 were also previously named as 2020 “Top Safety Picks” when equipped with available LED Matrix-design headlights with high-beam assist.

SOURCE: Audi of America