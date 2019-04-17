2019 World Car Awards: and now there is one… Jaguar I-PACE – 2019 World Car Design of the Year

The Road to the World Car Awards journey concluded today with a grande finale awards ceremony and press conference that opened the New York International Auto Show. The JAGUAR I-PACE was declared the 2019 World Car Design of the Year.

This is the third consecutive Design win for Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and the fifth time time overall having won the World Car Design of the Year award in 2018 (Range Rover Velar), in 2017 (Jaguar F-PACE), in 2012 (Range Rover Evoque) and in 2013 (Jaguar F-Type). No other car manufacturer has achieved this number of Design wins in our 15 year history.

Prof. Dr. Ralf Speth, Chief Executive Officer, Jaguar Land Rover, said: “It is an honour that the Jaguar I-PACE has received such an accolade from the prestigious World Car jurors. For I-PACE to be awarded 2019 World Car Design of the Year gives our first all-electric vehicle the ultimate recognition it deserves. I would like to thank the team who have created I-PACE for their passion in making it so outstanding.”

Ian Callum, Jaguar Director of Design, who was in New York to accept the award, said: “Designing Jaguar cars is probably the best job in the world, and I can honestly say that no other project I’ve worked on has been as rewarding as I-PACE. Electric vehicles offer designers unprecedented freedom to rethink the proportions, the profile and the packaging, and it’s an opportunity that my team has exploited in full. Winning the 2019 World Car Design of the Year award is true recognition for their achievements.”

“The I-PACE’s dramatic, cab-forward profile, short overhangs and taut, muscular haunches give it a sense of drama which set it apart from other SUVs. The spacious interior – enabled by the bespoke EV architecture – is finished with beautiful premium details and exacting Jaguar craftsmanship.

Designed and developed in the UK, the zero-emissions I-PACE is attracting customers worldwide, and for many it will be their first EV and their first Jaguar – to date, over 11,000 people in more than 60 countries have taken delivery. The balance of sports car performance, exceptional refinement and true SUV practicality make I-PACE the stand-out choice in its segment.”

SOURCE: WCOTY