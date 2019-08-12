2019 Lexus NX is a TOP SAFETY PICK+

The 2019 Lexus NX, a midsize luxury SUV, earns a TOP SAFETY PICK+ award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety for models built after January 2019.

To qualify for a 2019 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, a vehicle must earn good ratings in the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests. It also needs an advanced or superior rating for front crash prevention and a good headlight rating.

The NX, which is derived from the design of the Toyota RAV4, earns good ratings in all six IIHS crashworthiness evaluations. The good rating in the Institute’s newest test — the passenger-side small overlap crash test — applies to models built after January 2019, when structural reinforcements were incorporated into the passenger side of the vehicle to provide better protection in passenger-side small overlap frontal crashes.

The NX has a standard front crash prevention system that rates superior. In IIHS track tests, the NX avoided collisions at 12 and 25 mph.

The SUV has two available headlight options. Its base headlights — static LED projectors — and its optional curve-adaptive headlights both earn good ratings in Institute evaluations. Both options feature high-beam assist, a system which automatically switches between high beams and low beams, depending on the presence of other vehicles.

SOURCE: IIHS