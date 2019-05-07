2019 first quarter results

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI / MI:CNHI) today announced consolidated revenues of $6,457 million for the first quarter of 2019, down 5% compared to the first quarter of 2018 (up 2% on a constant currency basis). Net sales of Industrial Activities were $6,006 million in the first quarter of 2019, down 5% compared to the first quarter of 2018 (up 2% on a constant currency basis). Net income was $264 million in the first quarter of 2019 ($202 million in the first quarter of 2018) and included a pre-tax gain of $30 million ($22 million net of tax impact) as a result of the amortization over approximately 4.5 years of the $527 million positive impact from the 2018 U.S. healthcare plan modification.​

Industrial Activities net sales were $6.0 billion, down 5% compared to the first quarter 2018 (up 2% on a constant currency basis), with currency translation impact more than offsetting strong price realization performance in Agriculture and Construction, and sales volume improvements in Commercial and Specialty Vehicles

Adjusted EBIT(2)(3) of Industrial Activities increased 7% to $278 million, with a 4.6% margin (up 50 basis points). Adjusted EBITDA(2

)(3) of Industrial Activities was $525 million, with an 8.7% margin, flat compared to the first quarter of 2018

)(3) of Industrial Activities was $525 million, with an 8.7% margin, flat compared to the first quarter of 2018 Adjusted net income(2)(3) was $248 million in the first quarter of 2019, with adjusted diluted EPS(2)(3)) of $0.18 (up 29% compared to the first quarter of 2018), a record first quarter result ​​​

Net industrial debt(2)(3)​ at March 31, 2019 was $1.5 billion, $0.9 billion higher than at December 31, 2018 as a result of normal seasonal increase in working capital in the first quarter

In March, CNH Industrial signed a €4 billion committed revolving credit facility, replacing an existing €1.75 billion facility, and CNH Industrial Finance Europe S.A. issued €600 million in principal amount of 1.75% notes due 2027 and guaranteed by CNH Industrial N.V.

For 2019, CNH Industrial is reaffirming its guidance: net sales of Industrial Activities expected at approximately $28 billion, adjusted diluted EPS between $0.84 and $0.88, and net industrial debt between $0.4 billion and $0.2 billion​​

SOURCE: CNH Industrial