Future Truck Europe 2023

Our Future Truck Europe online event brings together more than 1,000 stakeholders to discuss the business models, technologies and trends shaping the future of trucking.

Registration for this online event will open shortly.

Join our mailing list for updates.

We’ll deliver this online event using Microsoft Teams. If you have any questions regarding participation, including knowledge partnerships or speaking opportunities, please drop us an email.

Agenda

Euro 7 and the transition to zero-emission trucking

Date: Monday, 26th June 2023

Time: 9am UK | 10am CET | 1:30pm IST

Format: Virtual panel discussion

Duration: 1 hour

After nearly a year of delay, the European Commission finally published its Euro 7 emissions proposal in November 2022. The new standards, which now include limits on particles from brakes and tires, will significantly impact the product strategies of the world’s truck manufacturers and suppliers.

How will Euro 7 impact the transition to zero-emission trucking?

Is the July 2027 Euro 7 implementation deadline for heavy-duty vehicles realistic?

What impact will Euro 7 have on TCO?

Will Euro 7 spur other world regions to accelerate road freight decarbonization efforts?

Fuel cells and the future of road freight

Date: Tuesday, 27th June 2023

Time: 9am UK | 10am CET | 1:30pm IST

Format: Virtual panel discussion

Duration: 1 hour

The recent creation of a fuel cell joint venture by Daimler Truck and Volvo Group suggests that hydrogen technology will play a significant part in enabling CO2-neutral transportation in the future. However, whether fuel cell trucks will achieve widespread adoption or be limited to niche applications remains to be seen.

What is the current fuel cell truck development and adoption status in Europe?

How will the fuel cell truck market evolve in Europe, and which applications best suit FCEVs?

What advantages do fuel cell trucks have over ICE and battery-electric alternatives?

What are the main challenges to the mass adoption of fuel cell trucks, and how can they be overcome?

Creating a charging infrastructure for electric trucks

Date: Wednesday, 28th June 2023

Time: 9am UK | 10am CET | 1:30pm IST

Format: Virtual panel discussion

Duration: 1 hour

Mass deployment of electric trucks is critical to road freight decarbonization efforts, but the market for such vehicles will remain limited without a robust charging infrastructure.

What is the current electric truck charging infrastructure status in Europe?

What are the main challenges to infrastructure deployment, and how can they be overcome?

Who is responsible for rolling out the infrastructure for electric trucks?

How can governments support the creation of a robust infrastructure for electric trucks?

Advanced materials and the electric truck

Date: Thursday, 29th June 2023

Time: 9am UK | 10am CET | 1:30pm IST

Format: Virtual panel discussion

Duration: 1 hour

Advanced propulsion solutions, such as battery electric and fuel cell technology, can significantly increase a heavy truck’s unladen weight, in some instances, by up to 3,000kg. To counter this, truck manufacturers are increasing their use of advanced materials, including aluminium, carbon fibre, titanium, and advanced high-strength steel.

Why are electric trucks typically heavier than their diesel ICE counterparts?

How do diesel ICE and electric trucks compare in terms of material composition?

Which advanced materials offer the most potential in terms of weight savings?

Which components are truck manufacturers targeting when implementing weight reduction strategies?

Securing the connected truck

Date: Friday, 30th June 2023

Time: 9am UK | 10am CET | 1:30pm IST

Format: Virtual panel discussion

Duration: 1 hour

Connected trucks have many benefits, so it’s no surprise they’ve become commonplace on Europe’s roads. However, the vast amount of data created by these vehicles increases the potential for malicious attacks. Therefore, manufacturers must implement more robust and advanced cybersecurity measures to protect their fleets.