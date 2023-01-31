Future Truck Europe 2023

Registration for this online event will open shortly.
Agenda
Euro 7 and the transition to zero-emission trucking
Date: Monday, 26th June 2023
Time: 9am UK | 10am CET | 1:30pm IST
Format: Virtual panel discussion
Duration: 1 hour
After nearly a year of delay, the European Commission finally published its Euro 7 emissions proposal in November 2022. The new standards, which now include limits on particles from brakes and tires, will significantly impact the product strategies of the world’s truck manufacturers and suppliers.
- How will Euro 7 impact the transition to zero-emission trucking?
- Is the July 2027 Euro 7 implementation deadline for heavy-duty vehicles realistic?
- What impact will Euro 7 have on TCO?
- Will Euro 7 spur other world regions to accelerate road freight decarbonization efforts?
Fuel cells and the future of road freight
Date: Tuesday, 27th June 2023
Time: 9am UK | 10am CET | 1:30pm IST
Format: Virtual panel discussion
Duration: 1 hour
The recent creation of a fuel cell joint venture by Daimler Truck and Volvo Group suggests that hydrogen technology will play a significant part in enabling CO2-neutral transportation in the future. However, whether fuel cell trucks will achieve widespread adoption or be limited to niche applications remains to be seen.
- What is the current fuel cell truck development and adoption status in Europe?
- How will the fuel cell truck market evolve in Europe, and which applications best suit FCEVs?
- What advantages do fuel cell trucks have over ICE and battery-electric alternatives?
- What are the main challenges to the mass adoption of fuel cell trucks, and how can they be overcome?
Creating a charging infrastructure for electric trucks
Date: Wednesday, 28th June 2023
Time: 9am UK | 10am CET | 1:30pm IST
Format: Virtual panel discussion
Duration: 1 hour
Mass deployment of electric trucks is critical to road freight decarbonization efforts, but the market for such vehicles will remain limited without a robust charging infrastructure.
- What is the current electric truck charging infrastructure status in Europe?
- What are the main challenges to infrastructure deployment, and how can they be overcome?
- Who is responsible for rolling out the infrastructure for electric trucks?
- How can governments support the creation of a robust infrastructure for electric trucks?
Advanced materials and the electric truck
Date: Thursday, 29th June 2023
Time: 9am UK | 10am CET | 1:30pm IST
Format: Virtual panel discussion
Duration: 1 hour
Advanced propulsion solutions, such as battery electric and fuel cell technology, can significantly increase a heavy truck’s unladen weight, in some instances, by up to 3,000kg. To counter this, truck manufacturers are increasing their use of advanced materials, including aluminium, carbon fibre, titanium, and advanced high-strength steel.
- Why are electric trucks typically heavier than their diesel ICE counterparts?
- How do diesel ICE and electric trucks compare in terms of material composition?
- Which advanced materials offer the most potential in terms of weight savings?
- Which components are truck manufacturers targeting when implementing weight reduction strategies?
Securing the connected truck
Date: Friday, 30th June 2023
Time: 9am UK | 10am CET | 1:30pm IST
Format: Virtual panel discussion
Duration: 1 hour
Connected trucks have many benefits, so it’s no surprise they’ve become commonplace on Europe’s roads. However, the vast amount of data created by these vehicles increases the potential for malicious attacks. Therefore, manufacturers must implement more robust and advanced cybersecurity measures to protect their fleets.
- What are the main types of connected truck cyber-attacks, and how is the threat landscape evolving?
- What are the implications of the cyber security threats faced by connected trucks?
- What can truck manufacturers do to protect their vehicles from increasingly dynamic and sophisticated cyber-attacks?
- How can truck manufacturers ensure that they stay ahead of cyber threats?