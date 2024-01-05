Xpeng positions for AI-defined mobility

Software is steadily taking over responsibility for more vehicle functions and providing the foundation for connected cars and autonomous driving. The software-defined car has been widely regarded as the future of mobility, but recent advances in artificial intelligence (AI) could raise the bar even further.

“You used to hear about software-defined cars, but now we propose that AI is redefining cars,” Xpeng’s Chief Executive and Co-Founder, He Xiopeng, told media at the company’s Technology Day in October 2023. “The next five years belong to full autonomous driving and a new era of smart cars, and AI will start to define the vehicle.”

That’s a bold prediction and carries significant consequences for industry players. Xiopeng suggests that if AI penetrates 50% of a car’s capability, then “a significant number of automakers will become obsolete.” Xpeng is determined to avoid this fate, and that means relentless and rapid innovation.