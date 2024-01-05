Xpeng positions for AI-defined mobility

Xpeng’s focus is shifting from software to artificial intelligence. Megan Lampinen hears more

Software is steadily taking over responsibility for more vehicle functions and providing the foundation for connected cars and autonomous driving. The software-defined car has been widely regarded as the future of mobility, but recent advances in artificial intelligence (AI) could raise the bar even further.

“You used to hear about software-defined cars, but now we propose that AI is redefining cars,” Xpeng’s Chief Executive and Co-Founder, He Xiopeng, told media at the company’s Technology Day in October 2023. “The next five years belong to full autonomous driving and a new era of smart cars, and AI will start to define the vehicle.”

That’s a bold prediction and carries significant consequences for industry players. Xiopeng suggests that if AI penetrates 50% of a car’s capability, then “a significant number of automakers will become obsolete.” Xpeng is determined to avoid this fate, and that means relentless and rapid innovation.

