Xpeng nurtures its reputation for EV innovation in Europe

In 2014, Xpeng Motors was founded in Guangzhou, China. Seven years passed before the electric vehicle (EV) maker took its first step in Europe—Norway—but its footprint on the continent has grown rapidly ever since. Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands were added in 2022, as well as France and Germany in H1 2024. Iceland, Italy, Spain, Portgual, and the UK are now among the countries in its sights for H2 2024.

At the 10 June 2024 launch event for the automaker’s G6 in the Netherlands, Jos van den Bergh, Head of Brand Content & Strategy Europe, emphasised that EVs’ success in Europe depends on marrying affordability with innovative smart tech. However, Xpeng is not the only new player in town—in fact, its Flagship Store in Utrecht neighbours a Nio Hub. As Chinese EVs go global, the race to establish individual brand identities is on.