Xiaomi exceeds Q3 expectations, raises delivery forecast

Xiaomi has raised its 2024 SU7 delivery goal to 130,000 units after the EV proved to be a hit with consumers in China. By Will Girling

Chinese consumer electronics company and electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Xiaomi continues to capitalise on the momentum it generated earlier in April. Its Q3 2024 report, released on 18 November, noted that smart EV revenues came to CN¥9.7bn (US$1.3bn), “exceeding expectations” for the segment’s performance. Automotive has become a vital growth engine in Xiaomi’s ‘Human x Car x Home’ product ecosystem.

