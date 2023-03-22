Will the GDIP lead to transatlantic automotive cooperation?

In February 2023, the EU announced a US$250bn investment package: the Green Deal Industrial Plan (GDIP). Widely understood to be a response to the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, called the GDIP a “once in a generation opportunity” to solidify the EU’s lead in low and zero carbon tech.
Road transport accounted for 77% of all greenhouse gas emissions in region in 2020, according to the European Environment Agency. This makes the automotive industry an obvious area for green investment and development.
