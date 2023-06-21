Will co-creation hubs accelerate tech innovation?

Rapid technological advancements are reshaping the mobility sector across multiple fields simultaneously. The combination of electrification, connectivity, and automated driving has resulted in an arguably unprecedented level of change. And it’s becoming increasingly clear that the only effective way to respond to that change is through collaboration.

It’s impossible to pinpoint an exact figure when it comes to mobility collaborations because they can take numerous forms, from mergers and acquisitions to joint ventures and coalitions. Even start-up incubators are promoting communal spaces for different innovators to informally meet and exchange ideas. All these interactions constitute collaborative effort to one degree or another. Semiconductor specialist Analog Devices, Inc (ADI) has put another spin on the collaborative ecosystem with its ADI Catalyst hub in Limerick, Ireland.