Will co-creation hubs accelerate tech innovation?

Megan Lampinen reports back from the ADI Catalyst facility, a purpose-built space for innovators to collaborate and test new technologies

Rapid technological advancements are reshaping the mobility sector across multiple fields simultaneously. The combination of electrification, connectivity, and automated driving has resulted in an arguably unprecedented level of change. And it’s becoming increasingly clear that the only effective way to respond to that change is through collaboration.

It’s impossible to pinpoint an exact figure when it comes to mobility collaborations because they can take numerous forms, from mergers and acquisitions to joint ventures and coalitions. Even start-up incubators are promoting communal spaces for different innovators to informally meet and exchange ideas. All these interactions constitute collaborative effort to one degree or another. Semiconductor specialist Analog Devices, Inc (ADI) has put another spin on the collaborative ecosystem with its ADI Catalyst hub in Limerick, Ireland.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here