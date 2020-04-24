Who will win in the post-COVID vehicle retail space?

The imminent financial crisis could catch many auto retailers unawares. Marque Group's Allan Rushforth talks to Megan Lampinen about some of the likely scenarios

   April 24th, 2020

The current health crisis and coming recession have significant implications for the retail sector. Many dealerships around the world have closed their doors and furloughed their employees. A number of them have begun exploring new technology and the digital environment to maintain some form of business activity. Approaches cover everything from contactless test drives to drone delivery of keys and paperwork. But where is this all heading, and what does it mean for both automakers and their dealer bodies?…

