Who will dominate subscription services?

As concepts of ownership evolve and consumers look increasingly to usage versus purchase, automakers are scrambling to offer new services. The end game is still to match consumers with vehicles, but that may not take the form of a traditional sale. Leasing, rental, car-sharing and most recently subscriptions have been gaining ground as interest in Mobility as a Service (MaaS) accelerates.

“The ‘disownership’ trend has changed the preferences of customers who have gone from wanting to own an asset to simply using it in a flexible way and free from any worries,” says Paolo Manfreddi, Chief Executive of Leasys Rent.