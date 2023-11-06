Where next for in-car marketing?

4screen shows how digital technology opens the door for businesses to interact directly with drivers on their terms. Megan Lampinen hears more

Advances in connectivity and touchscreen technology could turn the vehicle into a lucrative marketing space with a captive audience. Location-based solutions specialist 4screen is working with automakers and businesses to monetise the in-vehicle opportunity in a way that brings real value to drivers and alternative revenue streams to everyone else.

Targeting both local shops and global brands, 4screen helps businesses increase visibility and customer engagement though integration with the in-car navigation or infotainment screen. Businesses that sign up to the platform are highlighted on the screen map view at their specific location with an icon called a Branded Pin. Clicking on the pin will bring up additional information such as opening hours, services offered or money-saving vouchers. Popular business partners on the platform include fuelling and charging stations, parking facilities, fast-food restaurants and cafes, car washes, supermarkets, hotels, and lifestyle sales outlets. “We are receiving many requests and already have the largest global brands with us,” says Francis Higiro, Head of Automotive Innovation at 4screen.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here