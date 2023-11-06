Where next for in-car marketing?

Advances in connectivity and touchscreen technology could turn the vehicle into a lucrative marketing space with a captive audience. Location-based solutions specialist 4screen is working with automakers and businesses to monetise the in-vehicle opportunity in a way that brings real value to drivers and alternative revenue streams to everyone else.

Targeting both local shops and global brands, 4screen helps businesses increase visibility and customer engagement though integration with the in-car navigation or infotainment screen. Businesses that sign up to the platform are highlighted on the screen map view at their specific location with an icon called a Branded Pin. Clicking on the pin will bring up additional information such as opening hours, services offered or money-saving vouchers. Popular business partners on the platform include fuelling and charging stations, parking facilities, fast-food restaurants and cafes, car washes, supermarkets, hotels, and lifestyle sales outlets. “We are receiving many requests and already have the largest global brands with us,” says Francis Higiro, Head of Automotive Innovation at 4screen.