Where next for ADAS innovation?

Autonomous driving technology may eliminate driver error, but it entails a host of technical, regulatory and societal obstacles that must still be overcome. In the meantime, technologies that assist human drivers can make a real impact on road safety. Today’s advanced driver assist systems (ADAS) come in many guises, from alerting drivers when they appear drowsy to applying the brakes when a collision is imminent. These features draw on a variety of sensor technologies, often working in tandem with other systems to create a safer and more convenient experience. AAA estimates that ADAS technology has the potential to prevent 2.7 million collisions a year in the US alone.

Semiconductor specialist Texas Instruments (TI) is one company helping automakers along the path to a collision-free future. It has a long history in supporting ADAS features, from antilock brake systems to sensor fusion. Miro Adzan, General Manager for TI’s Advanced Driver Assistance Systems sector team, sees ADAS as one of the main drivers for growth in the automotive market and the foundation of an autonomous future.