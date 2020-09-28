Where does Trevor Milton end and Nikola begin?

Trevor Milton founded Nikola Motor with the laudable aim of cleaning up emissions from the trucking sector. His passion and confidence in the company’s vision—along with a strong social media presence and a propensity to post candid tweets—won over investors in much the same way Elon Musk has at Tesla. But Hindenburg Research’s recent allegation that Milton made various false claims about the company’s technology proved fatal, forcing the charismatic founder to make an abrupt departure. What will his absence mean for a company that was as much tied to its leader as its business plan?…