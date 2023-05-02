What’s shaping EV battery research?

Lithium-ion batteries dominate the electric vehicle (EV) market, but that could change. Today’s EVs offer plenty of scope to improve cost, efficiency, safety and consumer convenience. Research teams around the world are currently exploring a range of new approaches that could tackle some or all of these pain points.

Daniel Auger is a Senior Member of the Institute for Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE), an organisation with the mission to foster technological innovation and excellence for the benefit of humanity. He is also a Reader in Electrification, Automation and Control at Cranfield University, where teams have been developing novel Battery Management System (BMS) algorithms to support lithium-sulphur chemistries. Through both of these roles he has witnessed considerable momentum around battery research.