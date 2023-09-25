What will it take to master vehicle perception?

A vehicle’s ability to observe the world around it is at the heart of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles (AVs). The sensors that perceive the environment then need to communicate this input to vehicle control systems in order to realise the benefits promised by smart safety and convenience features. It may sound straightforward, but the world of automotive perception is a complex and rapidly evolving space that could hold the key to a safer mobility ecosystem.

AutoSens Brussels brought together experts across the ADAS and AV ecosystem, all keen to highlight the potential of their particular technology offering and form relationships with customers and suppliers. The vast range of participants and the numerous angles that need to be addressed drive home the level of complexity in this space.