What is the roadmap for EV equality?

Electric vehicle (EV) uptake hinges on affordable and convenient charging solutions. Today, the bulk of charging takes place at home, usually in detached houses with driveways. The trouble is that the majority of the world’s population live in cities, often in highrise apartment buildings where a private EV charger is not feasible. That leaves many potential EV owners at the mercy of public charging infrastructure, which isn’t always affordable or convenient. In the UK, there are around 34 EVs on the road for every publicly accessible on-street EV charger.

Charging specialist Connected Kerb is working to address EV inequality and drive EV uptake in those communities traditionally under-represented in the e-mobility revolution. Chief Executive Chris Pateman-Jones believes the company is pioneering a truly one-of-a-kind approach that could revolutionise zero-emission transport.